Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Get Grubhub alerts:

GRUB stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.