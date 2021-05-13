Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

