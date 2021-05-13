Cwm LLC Has $85,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 42.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,676 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

