AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,513 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDOW. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 5,080.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $134.63 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $153.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

