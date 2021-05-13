AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $44,643.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,593,932.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,987 shares of company stock worth $15,651,143 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

