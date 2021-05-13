AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,397 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXL. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

