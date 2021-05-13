State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.03 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Janus Henderson Group worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,582,000. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,690,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $38.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

