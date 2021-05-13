Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Stan R. Soroka Sells 41,926 Shares

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $94,324,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after buying an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,491,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

