AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 125,809 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

