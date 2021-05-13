Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

