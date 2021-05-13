agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $31.11 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

