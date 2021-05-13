AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $151.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AME. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,121,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,792,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

