State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.09 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE AXS opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

