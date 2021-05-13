Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.