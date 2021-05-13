H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. H&R Block reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in H&R Block by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

