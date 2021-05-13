$869.01 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $869.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.53 million to $923.50 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

IGT stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

