State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.22 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.