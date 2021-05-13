ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

