Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 9.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) traded down 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.30. 2,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 148,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.