State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,411,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,262.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

