Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Gritstone Oncology Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

