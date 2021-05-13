Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. Truist reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

