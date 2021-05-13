Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $759.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

