Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimball International, Inc. is a manufacturer of design driven, technology savvy, furnishings. The company provides solutions for the workplace, learning, healing and hospitality environments. Its brand consists of National Office Furniture, Kimball Office and Kimball Hospitality. Kimball International, Inc. is based in Jasper, United States. “

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Kimball International has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimball International (KBAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.