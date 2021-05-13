Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to “Hold”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASMB. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ASMB opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 686,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

