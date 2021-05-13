Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,682. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

