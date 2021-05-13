BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.32% of BayCom worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayCom by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BayCom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. BayCom Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

