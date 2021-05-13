Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $4,478,000. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLFD shares. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,112. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $33.36 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $458.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

