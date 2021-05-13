Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Rexnord stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

