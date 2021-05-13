50,400 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.20% of Primis Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $138,406 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Primis Financial

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

