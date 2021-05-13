PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

