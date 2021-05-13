XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Truist Securities upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

NYSE:XPO opened at $139.62 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $149.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

