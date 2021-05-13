YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $97.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in YETI by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

