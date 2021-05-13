Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) to “Hold”

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

SDGR stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,549,881 shares of company stock worth $136,660,039.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after buying an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $25,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

