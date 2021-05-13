Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Digi International were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

