Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

SCBFF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

