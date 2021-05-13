New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $868.03 million, a P/E ratio of -90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

