New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Shares of FORR opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $817.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712 over the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.