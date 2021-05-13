New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ferro were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,858,000 after buying an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $17,955,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 192,632 shares during the last quarter.

FOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

