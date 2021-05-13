New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $184,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

