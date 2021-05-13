Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 14,368 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

