Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $62,000 in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CLSD opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

