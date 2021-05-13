First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

FBNC opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

