New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 507 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFS stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

