$511.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post sales of $511.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.30 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.