New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 604 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

