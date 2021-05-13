New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $287,000 Stock Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $348.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

