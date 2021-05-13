New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 25,873 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth $1,045,000.

In other SiriusPoint news, Director Franklin Iv Montross purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $10.15 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

