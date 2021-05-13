Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

