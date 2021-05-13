Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of IR opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

